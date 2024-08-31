Guntur GGH doctors remove needle from boy’s food pipe

GUNTUR: A five-year-old boy who swallowed a needle was saved from a potentially dangerous situation after doctors at Government General Hospital (GGH) successfully removed the needle using endoscopy on Friday.

Shaik Soahil, a native of Sangadigunta, swallowed a needle while playing at his house. His parents rushed him to Guntur GGH.

Acting quickly, the doctors conducted a few screening tests and identified the needle stuck in his food pipe.

A team of doctors, led by gastroenterologist Dr Shaik Nagoor Bhasha, performed the surgery and removed the needle from his body.

He also stated that any delay in performing the surgery could have caused severe damage to the patient’s intestines.

GGH Incharge Superintendent Dr Sudheera Babu congratulated the team of doctors for performing the surgery successfully and said that the surgery once again proved that doctors at the GGH have been working with passion and a mission to serve the poor.

Dr Sudheera Babu also mentioned that such cases are rare and cautioned parents against keeping such objects within reach of children.