Orvakal industrial hub poised for rapid growth with Central aid

KURNOOL: The Orvakal mega industrial hub is poised for significant development, thanks to the Central government’s substantial assurance of Rs 2,787 crore for infrastructure enhancement in an area spread over 2,621 acres giving rise to employment opportunities to locals.

Minister for Industries TG Bharath said the Centre had cleared the proposal to establish industrial smart cities in Orvakal and Kopparthi.

The then Chief Minster N Chandrababu Naidu laid the foundation stone for the Orvakal Mega Industrial Hub at Pudicherla village in August 2015, but works did not progress during the YSRC regime. With the TDP-led coalition coming back to power, the project has gained momentum, and the Centre has also approved financial aid for it.

Speaking to TNIE, the Industries Minister said the Centre had also cleared the proposal to develop Hyderabad-Bengaluru and Visakhapatnam-Chennai Industrial Corridors. The two corridors would be developed with Central funds.

Several foreign investors are showing keen interest to set up industries in the State, and recently Vermeiren India company representatives have come forward to expand their business in Sri City with an investment of about Rs 100 crore. An estimated investment of Rs 12,000 crore is expected at Orvakal, which could generate employment for around 45,000 people.

During the previous government, a multi-crore company which was supposed to start business in the State with an investment of Rs 3,000 crore, looked at Chennai. Now, they are showing interest to come back to Andhra Pradesh, he said.

Jai Raj Ispat steel plant at Orvakal was totally neglected by the previous government, and now he assured that they would extend necessary assistance to it from the government. “We will bring huge investments from the United Arab Emirates (UAE). A round table meeting was held at Amaravati in this regard and the UAE Ambassador has expressed consent to invest in AP, the minister said.

Jai Raj Ispat has commenced operations, and officials are focusing on further infrastructure development to support new ventures. The government is working on solving critical issues related to water, electricity, roads, and rail connectivity. The introduction of flight services from Kurnool to Vijayawada is also in the pipeline, he said.