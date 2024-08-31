PM virtually lays stone for Pudimadaka harbour in Anakapalle

NELLORE/VISAKHAPATNAM: Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually laid the foundation stone for the construction of a fishing harbour at Pudimadaka village in Atchuthapuram mandal of Anakapalle district on Friday. The estimated cost is Rs 387 crore.

The PM also virtually inaugurated Rs 288.80-crore Juvvaladinne fishing harbour in Nellore district. This project is a collaboration effort under the Blue Revolution and Sagarmala schemes, funded by the Union Ministries of Fisheries and Ports, Shipping, and Waterways, along with contributions from the State government.

Nellore district, with its 110 km coastline, is home to 92 fishing villages, one fishing harbour, and 69 fish landing centres. It has a significant fishing population of 69,582, with approximately 12,504 active sea fishermen. The Juvvaladinne harbour is expected to support the fishing community, prevent migration, and provide a robust infrastructure.

The Juvvaladinne harbour was developed as a strategic alternative to the Krishnapatnam harbour, which posed challenges for local fishermen. The project, which was developed on 76.89 acres, with 31.53 acres acquired from the Andhra Pradesh Maritime Board, has received all necessary approvals and clearances for construction.

Kavali MLA DV Krishna Reddy expressed gratitude to the PM and CM for bringing light into the lives of fishermen. He stated that the harbour would end the need for fishermen to migrate to distant places for fishing and alleviate their difficulties.

He pointed out that the harbour is expected to yield 40,000 tonnes of fish annually and attract harbour-based industries in the near future.