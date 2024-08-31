PM virtually lays stone for Pudimadaka harbour in Anakapalle
NELLORE/VISAKHAPATNAM: Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually laid the foundation stone for the construction of a fishing harbour at Pudimadaka village in Atchuthapuram mandal of Anakapalle district on Friday. The estimated cost is Rs 387 crore.
The PM also virtually inaugurated Rs 288.80-crore Juvvaladinne fishing harbour in Nellore district. This project is a collaboration effort under the Blue Revolution and Sagarmala schemes, funded by the Union Ministries of Fisheries and Ports, Shipping, and Waterways, along with contributions from the State government.
Nellore district, with its 110 km coastline, is home to 92 fishing villages, one fishing harbour, and 69 fish landing centres. It has a significant fishing population of 69,582, with approximately 12,504 active sea fishermen. The Juvvaladinne harbour is expected to support the fishing community, prevent migration, and provide a robust infrastructure.
The Juvvaladinne harbour was developed as a strategic alternative to the Krishnapatnam harbour, which posed challenges for local fishermen. The project, which was developed on 76.89 acres, with 31.53 acres acquired from the Andhra Pradesh Maritime Board, has received all necessary approvals and clearances for construction.
Kavali MLA DV Krishna Reddy expressed gratitude to the PM and CM for bringing light into the lives of fishermen. He stated that the harbour would end the need for fishermen to migrate to distant places for fishing and alleviate their difficulties.
He pointed out that the harbour is expected to yield 40,000 tonnes of fish annually and attract harbour-based industries in the near future.
“With the visionary leadership of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, including the construction of Ramayapatnam Port and the proposed airport, Kavali constituency will soon emerge as an industrial zone,” he added.
Elaborating on the Pudimadaka harbour, Anakapalle Collector Vijaya Krishnan said the harbour is likely to become operational within the next one-and-a-half years. It will provide substantial livelihood opportunities and facilitate the establishment of cold storage facilities, she explained.
She said, “Key components of the harbour include breakwaters, quays, jetties, dredging, and other facilities. The AP Marine Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (APMIDCL) will oversee the construction and management of the harbour. APMIDCL has received preliminary possession of 37.07 acres of government land for the project. ”
Pointing out that Anakapalle has a 73-km coastline, encompassing 32 coastal villages and 28 fish landing centres in the State, she said fishermen population in the district is approximately 86,497, with 12,996 engaged in sea fishing.
Employment for 4,700 fishermen
Anakapalle Collector Vijaya Krishnan said the proposed fishing harbour will support 930 fishing vessels and has an annual fish landing capacity of 28,700 metric tonnes, valued at Rs 263.61 crore. The project is expected to create employment for 4,700 fishermen annually