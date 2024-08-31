RySS delegation launches natural farming model in Zambia

VIJAYAWADA: A delegation from Rythu Sadhikara Samstha (RySS), under the Andhra Pradesh Communit Managed Natural Farming (APCNF) programme, is currently in Zambia to launch a Natural Farming model in Africa.

The six-member team, led by chief technology and innovation officer Lakshma Naik, was invited by Nolen and Winkler Partners (NOW Partners), an international organisation, and two local community organisations, Valponsasca Learning Farm in Luwingu and the Kasisi Agricultural Training Centre in Lusaka.

The visit, which began on August 27 and will continue until September 7, follows a visit by a Zambian delegation to Andhra Pradesh in June 2024. Facilitated by NOW Partners, the delegation included farmers and officials from the Zambian Ministry of Agriculture. Impressed by the APCNF model, the Zambian organisations requested the RySS team to visit and initiate the Natural Farming model in Zambia.

On August 27, the APCNF team visited the Valponasca Learning Farm, where they were warmly welcomed by local farmers. Naik explained the delegation’s purpose and discussed seed varieties and cattle breeds at the farm.

Over the following days, the team engaged in hands-on activities, including the preparation of Ghana Jeevamrutham with Zambian farmers. On August 29, the team selected a site for Pre-Monsoon Dry Sowing (PMDS) and demonstrated the Drava Jeevamrutham method, addressing various questions from the Zambian farmers.

RySS executive vice chairman, Thallam Vijay Kumar, “The visit of the team from RySS to Zambia marks our first international outreach. We are very proud and excited to test the effectiveness of Andhra Pradesh’s natural farming technology in Zambia.”