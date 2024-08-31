Second-century inscription found in Prakasam district

ONGOLE: A second-century common era (CE) period Brahmi inscription in the Prakrit language was recently discovered near Tripurantakam village in Prakasam district recently. Local historian and Village Revenue Officer (VRO) Thurimella Srinivasa Prasad of Yerragondapalem, along with his team, found this inscription on a pillar near the Tripurantakesvara temple. The team has sent them to the Archaeological Society of India (ASI) in Mysore for verification.

Munirathnam Reddy, Director (Epigraphy) at ASI, Mysore, confirmed the inscription’s contents. Experts identified the text as being in Prakrit, using Brahmi script from the second century CE. The inscription reads: ‘Gahapatisa Sehisa Chadamukhasa Deyadhama,’ accompanied by a swastika symbol. It records a donation of a six-faced pillar (Chadamukhasa) by a householder named Sethisa (Gahapati).

Additionally, two 15 century Telugu stone inscriptions were also found within the Pullalacheruvu mandal of the district. Prasad’s team discovered these on a slab in the fields of Chennampalli village.