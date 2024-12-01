APCC chief Sharmila ridicules Roja, poses queries to Jagan

VIJAYAWADA: Mocking RK Roja for her outburst on her social media post criticising YSRC chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for his attempt to ‘distort’ facts about the Power Sale Agreement (PSA) with SECI, APCC chief YS Sharmila Reddy on Saturday sought to know if the former minister was reading the script of others like Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy.

Taking to X, the APCC chief posed some logical questions. She asked why the deal was signed for 25 years when the prices of solar energy are decreasing yearly. In five years, it could have decreased to Rs 1.50 per unit, so why the deal was signed at the rate of Rs 2.49 per unit for 25 years?

She mentioned wheeling charges which add up to Rs 4.16 crore as disclosed by the energy department officials themselves. She pointed out that some companies quoted Rs 2.14 per unit in the tenders called by SECI and NTPC for 20 gigawatt solar power, and asked if the former chief minister was unaware of it or not.

She also pointed out that TP Sourya and some other companies quoting that price in Madhya Pradesh. In Rajasthan, solar power was offered at Rs 2.17 per unit, and in Gujarat, it was Rs 1.99 per unit, she mentioned.

The APCC chief also questioned why the YSRC government had failed to probe the high price of solar power during the previous TDP regime.