Complaints galore at TDP ‘Grievance Day’, most related to land

VIJAYAWADA: People in large numbers arrived at the TDP headquarters in Mangalagiri on Saturday, and submitted petitions to Endowments Minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy, and AP Forest Development Corporation Chairman RV Sujay Krishna Ranga Rao, seeking redressal of their grievances. Most of the complaints were related to land disputes because of the ‘highhandedness’ of YSRC leaders.

Villagers of Sanipayi in Veeraballi mandal of Annamayya district complained that YSRC sarpanch Nethi Anjaneyulu colluded with the officials, and encroached the land allocated for the construction of a temple. Though the government made the land allocation for the temple in 2019, the YSRC leader created a fake document claiming that he got patta for it in 1978 itself, and occupied the land. They appealed to the government to order an inquiry into the matter.

They also complained that the sarpanch diverted public funds to the tune of Rs 70 lakh creating fake records pertaining to the development works undertaken in the village in collusion with the officials. They sought action against the persons responsible for the diversion of funds.

Complaints related to the encroachment of private lands, and burial grounds were also submitted. Informing that the previous YSRC government removed his name from the list of old age pension beneficiaries as he got a high electricity bill, Ramachandra Rao of Repalle in Bapatla district urged the TDP leaders to restore his social security pension.