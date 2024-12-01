Dy CM Pawan Kalyan’s talk at Kakinada port incoherent: Ex-ministers

VIJAYAWADA: Denouncing Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan’s ‘incoherent talk’ at Kakinada Port, the YSRCP on Saturday said the fissures in the TDP-led NDA government had come to the fore with the Jana Sena Party chief saying that officials did not cooperate with him.

Speaking to the media at separate press conferences, former ministers Ambati Rambabu and Kurasala Kannababu said, “Pawan Kalyan’s theatrics at the port give an impression that he is not in control of the administration. If the Deputy Chief Minister is not allowed, it should have been done by someone who is in a higher position, giving rise to many doubts.”

Kakinada anchor port is a place where rice from various places arrives, and is exported to foreign countries. The Collector had already seized PDS rice, and Pawan Kalyan’s dramatic entry and speaking his lines show that he is either ignorant of the facts or lacks knowledge of how the government is run, they observed.

Affirming that the YSRCP has nothing to do with the PDS rice scam, they said, “Corruption is rampant in the port, and the visits of Civil Supplies Minister Nadendla Manohar and Pawan Kalyan will lead to hike in the commissions of vested interests. Genuine exporters suffer in this blame game.”