Flash flood alerts in Nellore, Chittoor, Kadapa districts

TIRUPATI: Heavy rains lashed parts of Nellore, Tirupati, Chittoor and erstwhile Kadapa district on Saturday under the influence of Cyclone Fengal. A flash flood warning has been issued for Nellore, Chittoor, and Kadapa districts. People in low-lying areas also have been put on alert. Authorities have issued a sixth-level danger warning at Adani Krishnapatnam Port, indicating the severity of the situation.
According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Fengal made landfall as a cyclonic storm on the north Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coast between Karaikal and Mahabalipuram, near Puducherry with wind speeds of 70-80 kmph, gusting to 90 kmph, on Saturday evening.
A yellow alert has been issued for Rayalaseema, Coastal Andhra and Yanam as heavy to very heavy rainfall is predicted in these districts over the next 24 hours. As a precautionary measure, two NDRF (National Disaster Response Force) teams have been deployed in Nellore, while one SDRF (State Disaster Response Force) team each has been deployed in Tirupati and Kurnool districts.
Heavy rains disrupt normal life in Nellore, Tirupati districts
Normal life was disrupted in urban areas like Tirupati, Nellore, Sullurpeta, Kavali, and Naidupet. Tirupati district administration declared a holiday for all educational institutions from Saturday afternoon, prioritising public safety. Nellore district was also severely affected.
Both district administrations are on high alert to mitigate potential damage and safeguard residents. Rainfall statistics show a significant impact across both districts.
Four flights operating from Tirupati Airport to Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam, and Bengaluru were cancelled, leaving passengers stranded due to the adverse weather conditions.
While Indukurupeta and Muthukur mandals in Nellore recorded the highest of 8 cm rainfall, Doravarisatram in Tirupati logged 6 cm rainfall. Vakadu, Varadaiahpalem, and Chittamur mandals in Tirupati recorded 5 cm. In Nellore, Podalakuru, Dagadarthi, and Venkatachalam mandals saw 4 cm of rainfall as of 4 pm on Saturday.
Real-time assessment of rains crucial, asserts CM
Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu convened a high-level review meeting with officials from the Disaster Management Department and Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), District Collectors, and Real-Time Governance (RTG) teams. He emphasised the importance of maintaining vigil at all levels, real-time monitoring, and timely action to address the cyclone’s effects. He directed officials to ensure public safety, minimise disruptions, and provide timely updates to farmers about potential crop damage.
He highlighted the role of RTG teams in continuous monitoring and communication to keep the public informed and prepared. He instructed District Collectors to be ready for relief and rehabilitation efforts.
Control rooms set up
Tirupati District Collector Dr S Venkateswar issued a statement advising people to avoid travelling unless absolutely necessary. He cautioned the public against crossing flooded roads, emphasising that even a momentary lapse in judgment could lead to danger. The district administration has set up control rooms at both the district and mandal levels to monitor the situation and respond promptly to emergencies.
Control rooms have been set up in all major subdivisions, and officials are on high alert to respond to any emergencies, such as clearing blocked drains or relocating affected populations in low-lying areas. People can dial 0877-2236007 to seek assistance from the dedicated cyclone control room, or 0877-2236007 to contact Gudur Sub-Collector’s Office.
In Nellore, District Collector O Anand has advised citizens to stay vigilant, especially in areas surrounding the Somasila reservoir and Penna River. However, with continued rainfall, inflows from Annamayya district into the reservoir may increase, which could lead to the release of water depending on the situation.
In Chittoor district, Collector Sumit Kumar announced that 24/7 staff would be available at the control rooms that can be reached by dialling 9491077356 and 08572-242777.
All officials have been instructed to closely monitor the situation and assist in the relocation of people from flood-prone areas. The district has been actively coordinating with local authorities to ensure the safety of its residents.
Gear up to face rain fury: Special CS to Discoms
In light of the forecast for heavy rains, strong winds, and potential flash floods in Nellore, Tirupati, Chittoor, Prakasam, and Kadapa districts, Special Chief Secretary (Energy) K Vijayanand has directed power utilities to be fully prepared to handle any emergencies.