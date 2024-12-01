Flash flood alerts in Nellore, Chittoor, Kadapa districts

TIRUPATI: Heavy rains lashed parts of Nellore, Tirupati, Chittoor and erstwhile Kadapa district on Saturday under the influence of Cyclone Fengal. A flash flood warning has been issued for Nellore, Chittoor, and Kadapa districts. People in low-lying areas also have been put on alert. Authorities have issued a sixth-level danger warning at Adani Krishnapatnam Port, indicating the severity of the situation.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Fengal made landfall as a cyclonic storm on the north Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coast between Karaikal and Mahabalipuram, near Puducherry with wind speeds of 70-80 kmph, gusting to 90 kmph, on Saturday evening.

A yellow alert has been issued for Rayalaseema, Coastal Andhra and Yanam as heavy to very heavy rainfall is predicted in these districts over the next 24 hours. As a precautionary measure, two NDRF (National Disaster Response Force) teams have been deployed in Nellore, while one SDRF (State Disaster Response Force) team each has been deployed in Tirupati and Kurnool districts.

Heavy rains disrupt normal life in Nellore, Tirupati districts

Normal life was disrupted in urban areas like Tirupati, Nellore, Sullurpeta, Kavali, and Naidupet. Tirupati district administration declared a holiday for all educational institutions from Saturday afternoon, prioritising public safety. Nellore district was also severely affected.

Both district administrations are on high alert to mitigate potential damage and safeguard residents. Rainfall statistics show a significant impact across both districts.

Four flights operating from Tirupati Airport to Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam, and Bengaluru were cancelled, leaving passengers stranded due to the adverse weather conditions.

While Indukurupeta and Muthukur mandals in Nellore recorded the highest of 8 cm rainfall, Doravarisatram in Tirupati logged 6 cm rainfall. Vakadu, Varadaiahpalem, and Chittamur mandals in Tirupati recorded 5 cm. In Nellore, Podalakuru, Dagadarthi, and Venkatachalam mandals saw 4 cm of rainfall as of 4 pm on Saturday.