Andhra: Forest department inks MoU with ISB, BIPP for marketing

VIJAYAWADA: The Forest Department linked a tripartite memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Indian School of Business (ISB) and Bharti Institute of Public Policy (BIPP) on Saturday. The MoU aims to enhance the livelihood oftribal women who are largely dependent on forest products by providing international recognition and marketing opportunities.

In line with the guidelines of Deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan, who also holds the portfolio of Forest and Environment, a robust plan is being chalked out for the same by identifying rare forest products and corporate- level marketing. “The MoU mainly focuses on product manufacturing, and use of advanced technology. This will help to change the lifestyle of tribals in order to attain sustainable economic progress,” the press release read.

Speaking on the occasion, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) and Head of Forest Force (HoFF) Chiranjiv Choudhary asserted that the three entities–Forest Department, ISB and BIPP, will focus on the management of forest products, implement the changes necessary using modern technology, for the development of tribals.