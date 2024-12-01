Former minister Kakani Govardhan slams government for true-up charges

VIJAYAWADA: Former Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy has slammed the TDP-led NDA government for increasing power charges going back on its election promise and getting ready for a second bout of hike.

Speaking to the media in Nellore on Saturday he said, “Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is responsible for the crisis in power sector, and now an additional burden of Rs 9,400 crore is being imposed on people" he said.

"During 2014-19, Naidu purchased power at an average cost of Rs 5.10 per unit and burdened the people with Rs 90,000 crore, and by 2019 DISCOMs were in a debt of Rs 86,215 crore", he added.

Meanwhile, CPM State Secretary V Srinivasa Rao demanded a rollback of the true-up charges of Rs 9,412 crore, and said the earlier true up charges fixed by APERC come into effect from December 1, and now with new TU charges, people will be burdened heavily.

He found fault with APERC for failing to conduct public hearings on the issue transparently.