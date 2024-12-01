Special Chief Secretary K Vijayanand directs DISCOMs to prepare for rain fury

VIJAYAWADA: In light of the forecast for heavy rains, strong winds, and potential flash floods in Nellore, Tirupati, Chittoor, Prakasam, and Kadapa districts. Special Chief Secretary (Energy) K Vijayanand has directed power utilities to be fully prepared to handle any emergencies.

In a teleconference with AP power utilities on Saturday, Vijayanand instructed the CMDs of DISCOMs to make all necessary arrangements to tackle the adverse weather conditions and promptly restore power in affected areas.

He emphasised the importance of foolproof measures to minimize the duration of power outages and ensure quick restoration of services. Vijayanand urged residents and farmers in the affected districts to remain alert and take necessary safety precautions to prevent accidents during the heavy rains. APGENCO MD KVN Chakradhar Babu, APTRANSCO JMD (HRD) Kirti Chekuri, CMDs of DISCOMs, and others were present.