MAA president Manchu Vishnu’s meeting with Minister Nara Lokesh fuels speculation

VIJAYAWADA: Film actor and Movie Artists Association (MAA) president Manchu Vishnu met HRD and IT Minister Nara Lokesh on Saturday.

Vishnu shared details of the meeting on social media platform X, describing his discussions with his brother as productive, and praising Lokesh’s positive outlook. In his tweet, Vishnu wished Lokesh strength, ending with ‘Hara Hara Mahadeva’. However, he did not specify the topics discussed with Lokesh.

It is speculated that Vishnu might have discussed the expansion of the Telugu film industry, considering the NDA government’s recent initiatives to promote film production in the State in a big way.

Sparking interest, this meeting has raised questions about whether only film-related matters were discussed or if political issues also came up.

The Manchu family’s past proximity to the YSRCP adds intrigue. Though Mohan Babu, Vishnu’s father, never officially joined the YSRCP, he supported the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s government on several occasions, besides friendly ties between the Manchu and YSR families. However, the Manchu family’s stance seems to have changed with the formation of the TDP-led NDA government in the State. In this context, Vishnu’s meeting with Lokesh has become a subject of debate in political circles.

In 2022, Vishnu met the then Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy amidst the controversy over cinema ticket pricing. At that time, the YSRC government faced criticism for not being supportive to the film industry. Yet, prominent figures, including the Manchu family, had expressed their views supporting the ruling party. Interestingly, instead of holding a broader discussion along with key industry representatives, only Vishnu met Lokesh, fuelling speculation.