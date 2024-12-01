Minister Manohar accuses former YSRC government of turning Kakinada Port into hub of illegal activities

VIJAYAWADA: Minister of Civil Supplies, Food & Consumer Affairs, Nadendla Manohar, has levelled serious allegations against the previous YSRC government, accusing it of transforming Kakinada Port into a hub for illegal activities and mismanagement.

Speaking to the media on Sunday, Manohar claimed that the former government facilitated smuggling operations through Kakinada Port over the past five years, thereby jeopardising national security.

He asserted that Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan are making every effort to curb the illegal export of PDS rice.