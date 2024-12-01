Minister Manohar accuses former YSRC government of turning Kakinada Port into hub of illegal activities
VIJAYAWADA: Minister of Civil Supplies, Food & Consumer Affairs, Nadendla Manohar, has levelled serious allegations against the previous YSRC government, accusing it of transforming Kakinada Port into a hub for illegal activities and mismanagement.
Speaking to the media on Sunday, Manohar claimed that the former government facilitated smuggling operations through Kakinada Port over the past five years, thereby jeopardising national security.
He asserted that Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan are making every effort to curb the illegal export of PDS rice.
"PDS rice is meant to satisfy the hunger of the 1.48 lakh ration card holders, and Rs 12,800 crores of funds are being spent on it by the central and state governments," Manohar stated.
The Minister alleged that the forced transfer of Kakinada Sea Port management from KV Rao to Aurobindo Realties was carried out under coercion, with a 41% stake handed over to the company. He also accused the previous government of taking over SEZ land from the GMR Group and questioned its motives.
Highlighting the port's significance, Manohar revealed that one crore metric tonnes of rice, valued at Rs 48,537 crores, had been exported from Kakinada Port in the past three years. He further alleged that even rice worth Rs 6,300 crores, supplied by the central government for the poor during the COVID-19 pandemic, was misappropriated.