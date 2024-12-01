Rice exporters’ data to be submitted to Dy CM Pawan Kalyan

KAKINADA: The data of rice exporters is being prepared to submit it to Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan following his question during his visit to the Kakinada Anchorage Port and the Deep Water Port on Friday, as to who were rice exporters Alisha and Agarwal.

Port officer Dharma Sastha informed Pawan Kalyan that there are around 16 companies engaged in rice exports, and their data is being prepared by the port officials. The data will be submitted to Pawan Kalyan for further action.

After the visit of Pawan Kalyan to Kakinada, there have been some major changes in the district administration. One of the key changes was the transfer of the District Supply Officer MV Prasad, and the appointment of T Prasanna Lakshmi Devi as the new DSO. She officially took charge on Saturday.

The Deputy Chief Minister expressed his displeasure with the district SP Vikrant Patil for taking leave during his visits to Kakinada. There is a speculation in official circles that Patil may be transferred soon.

Meanwhile, three of the five lorries detained on November 26 were confirmed to have transported PDS rice. These lorries arrived at Vijayalakshmi Rice mill warehouse at Nadakuduru village in Kakinada district from Telangana. Civil Supplies Corporation Chairman Thota Sudheer said after inspecting the samples, it was confirmed that they carried PDS rice, and the three lorries were seized.