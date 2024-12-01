YSRCP president YS Jagan issues notice to two dailies for defamatory reports

The notices emphasize that the agreement with SECI was entirely transparent and aimed at benefiting the people of Andhra Pradesh. SECI, a Government of India entity, offered power at the lowest tariff of Rs 2.49 per unit with significant cost advantages, including a waiver of interstate transmission charges. This agreement, approved after thorough regulatory scrutiny by the Andhra Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission (APERC) and the Ministry of Power, resulted in savings of Rs 4,420 crore annually and over Rs 1 lakh crore in 25 years for the State.

The legal notices further stated the two vernacular newspapers are publishing politically motivated stories driven by their alleged allegiance to the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and its leader N Chandrababu Naidu. They claim the newspapers are acting as media arms of the TDP, spreading malicious and unverified reports to undermine Jagan’s achievements.

The notices also highlight that these defamatory stories were intended to divert attention from the YSRCP regime, which prioritised transparency and fiscal responsibility. They include detailed evidence and supporting documents to refute the claims made by the newspapers. Jagan has called for both vernacular newspapers to issue public apologies prominently displayed on their front pages and digital platforms.

He has also warned that continued publication of defamatory content will lead to legal proceedings to hold the publications accountable.