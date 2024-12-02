AP Energy Minister Gottipati outlines initiatives to achieve energy self-reliance

VIJAYAWADA: Energy Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar, during the recent Assembly session, emphasised the TDP-led NDA government’s commitment to achieving energy self-reliance in Andhra Pradesh. In a written reply to MLAs, he outlined various initiatives and projects aimed at strengthening the power sector.

The minister highlighted the State government’s support to power distribution companies (DISCOMs) for metering and distribution infrastructure improvements under the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS).

He announced that APGENCO is developing two major Pumped Storage Projects (PSPs): the 1,350 MW Upper Sileru PSP and the 950 MW Kamalapadu PSP, along with five additional PSPs allocated to APGENCO.

These projects are expected to enhance grid stability and meet energy balancing requirements once operational.

“APTRANSCO, with the support of the State government, is set to take up projects worth `15,729 crore over the next five years. These projects include the addition of 71 substations, 16,507 MVA of transformation capacity, and 4,696 km of transmission lines,” the minister detailed. The State government is also collaborating with the Centre for capacity approvals under the PM-KUSUM Scheme (Component C) to bring agricultural feeders under solar energy.

This initiative aims to reduce subsidy dependence and improve the financial health of APDISCOMs.

Additionally, the State government is promoting the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana, targeting the installation of 10 lakh domestic rooftop solar connections to support clean energy adoption, in line with the Andhra Pradesh Integrated Clean Energy Policy.

The minister further explained that Viability Gap Funding (VGF) from the Centre is being utilised for the development of Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS).

These systems will address the State’s energy storage needs and reduce stress on the Intra-State Transmission System (INSTS).