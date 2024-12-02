AP's SDMSD temple selected for Central government’s PRASAD scheme for transformation into tourism hub

VIJAYAWADA: The Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam (SDMSD) atop Indrakeeladri has been selected under the Central government’s ‘PRASAD’ (Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual Augmentation Drive) scheme, announced Minister for Endowments Anam Ramanarayana Reddy on Sunday. The Minister urged officials to prepare a detailed project report (DPR) to transform the temple into a prominent tourism hub.

He reviewed the progress of the Durga temple’s master development plan during a meeting with Endowments Department officials at the temple premises. Vijayawada MP Kesineni Sivanath (Chinni) and other key officials also participated in the meeting.

Anam directed officials to align the project with the PRASAD scheme and examine the existing master plan proposed under the previous YSRC government. “Necessary changes will be made based on the evolving needs of devotees and anticipated footfall,” said Reddy. He emphasised a comprehensive study to ensure the development plan addresses future requirements.

MP Kesineni reiterated the TDP-led NDA government’s commitment to temple development, highlighting plans to upgrade facilities at SDMSD to meet the needs of devotees for the next century.

Additionally, he instructed officials to expedite master development works and ensure all arrangements are in place for the upcoming Bhavani Deeksha relinquishment festival, a significant event at the temple.