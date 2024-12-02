PDS rice mafia posed a threat to national security, says Manohar

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for Civil Supplies, Food and Consumer Affairs Nadendla Manohar has levelled serious allegations against the previous YSRCP government, accusing it of turning Kakinada Port into a hub of illegal activities.

Speaking to the media on Sunday, he alleged that the previous regime facilitated operations of smuggling mafia through Kakinada Port over the past five years, jeopardising national security.

“Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan are making every effort to curb the illegal export of Public Distribution System (PDS) rice from Kakinada Port. PDS rice is meant to satisfy the hunger of 1.48 crore ration card holders and Rs 12,800 crore is being spent on implementation of the scheme by the Central and State governments,” the Civil Supplies Minister explained.

Manohar alleged that the transfer of Kakinada Sea Port management from KV Rao to Aurobindo Realty was effected through coercion and 41% stake was handed over to the company.

JSP seeks probe into ‘forced’ change in port management

“The Jana Sena Party is demanding a thorough investigation into the forced partnership with Aurobindo Realty,” he said.

Highlighting the port’s significance, Manohar said 1 crore metric tonnes of rice worth Rs 48,537 crore has been exported from Kakinada Port in the past three years.

Accusing the previous regime of taking over SEZ land from GMR Group, he questioned its motives. Even rice worth Rs 6,300 crore supplied by the Centre for the poor during Covid-19 was misappropriated. The YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government launched 9,260 mobile delivery units worth Rs 1,600 crore to facilitate illegal transportation of PDS rice, despite operating 29,000 fair price shops in the State, he alleged.

“In the past five years, no one raised concern, leading to the spread of conspiracy from the grassroots to Mandal Level Stock Points. PDS rice was illegally transported from Chittoor and Srikakulam to Kakinada using green channels,” he charged.