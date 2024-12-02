Public welfare first, discipline must: CM Naidu to MLAs

ANANTAPUR: Stressing that the party’s reputation is paramount, TDP Supremo and Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu instructed the public representatives of the erstwhile Anantapur district to uphold discipline and focus on serving the public.

He reportedly issued directives to the legislators during an internal meeting with MLAs, MLCs, and MPs on Saturday after the NTR Bharosa programme in Nemakallu of Bommanahal mandal.

According to sources, Naidu expressed his dissatisfaction over various issues that grabbed the headlines in recent days, including the fly ash controversy, belt shops, and illegal sand transportation in the district.

He reportedly criticized Tadipatri MLA JC Asmith Reddy, reprimanding him at the helipad for not addressing the fly ash controversy properly. He warned that such behavior would tarnish the party’s reputation and alienate the public. Despite prior warnings to Tadipatri Municipal Chairman JC Prabhakar Reddy about his involvement in controversies, no significant change was observed, he reportedly remarked. Following the reprimand, Asmith Reddy reportedly left without attending further events, including the internal party meeting.

The Chief Minister also reportedly admonished Singanamala MLA Bandaru Sravani Sri for skipping the PAC elections, calling it an unacceptable practice and urging her to adhere to party discipline.

Addressing TDP representatives, Chandrababu Naidu encouraged them to identify and bring forward proposals for industries and projects needed in their constituencies, assuring his support for viable initiatives. He emphasized the importance of creating employment opportunities, serving the people effectively, and enhancing the party’s image.

Naidu reiterated his stance against illegal sand mining and belt shops, cautioning representatives against any involvement in such activities. He warned of severe consequences for those who ignored his directives.

The meeting, which lasted over half an hour, ended with the TDP supremo urging leaders to resolve issues through proper channels without creating unnecessary controversies. Several MLAs reportedly shared details of development plans for their constituencies.