Sri Lankan Tamil repatriates in AP face uncertain future

VISAKHAPATNAM: The Sri Lankan repatriates of Indian origin, rehabilitated in the coffee plantations of Alluri Sitarama Raju district in the 1970s, continue to face challenges in securing a stable future. Despite inclusion in the State welfare schemes like pensions and ration, the lack of land ownership right and difficulties in obtaining caste certificates hinder their progress.
Resettled under the Sirimavo-Shastri Pact of 1964, later amended as the Sirimavo-Indira Gandhi Pact, these families were among the 5.25 lakh stateless Tamil-origin individuals granted Indian citizenship, and distributed across States for rehabilitation. Around 200 families were placed in the Agency areas of Andhra Pradesh, where they were initially resettled in the Forest Department quarters, and later handed over to the Andhra Pradesh Forest Development Corporation (APFDC) to work in coffee plantations.
Today, nearly 20 individuals from four families reside in Vangasara, while approximately 40 families live in Minumurulu and RV Nagar villages. Over the years, many repatriates have moved to Tamil Nadu or other States, citing dissatisfaction with low wages.
“We started with a daily wage of Rs 35 when we arrived here. Now, we earn Rs 320, but there is no security. If a family member cannot work in the plantations, we are asked to vacate our quarters,” said Kanaka Valli, a resident of Vangasara.
A major hurdle for the younger generation is the inability to get caste certificates due to issues with their surnames, which do not align with AP’s administrative system. Without these certificates, children face difficulties in changing schools, accessing reservation benefits in education, and applying for government jobs.
Recognition of our rights is long overdue, say Sri Lankan repatriates
“Being Tamilians, we do not have surnames. We use our father’s name as a prefix to our names. When we were born 30-33 years ago, our fathers’ names were recorded as our surnames. To secure better academic opportunities for us, our mothers struggled for two years, and eventually, the then collector issued caste certificates to us under a specific category,” said Jayram Raja Shekhar and Veerayya Sridhar from Vangasara.
“Despite living here since the mid-1970s and integrating with the local tribal community, we are still considered non-locals. While we originally belonged to the Scheduled Caste community, we do not qualify for Scheduled Tribe benefits. The Land Transfer Regulation Act also works against us since we are not granted ST status. As non-locals, we cannot own property, including land or houses, even in the areas we have lived in for decades. I have applied for caste certificates for my children several times, but each application was rejected due to issues with our surnames and caste,” they added.
Paderu ITDA Project Officer V Abishek acknowledged the issue, explaining that caste categorisation varies. “Caste certificates fall under State jurisdiction. The same caste may be classified differently in different States,” he said. Tahsildar reports also highlight that the absence of surnames complicates the certification process. “Their caste names are not listed in the AP Seva portal, making it difficult to issue certificates,” the report stated.
“We need proper caste certificates for our children to build a secure future. Recognition of our rights is long overdue,” said community members.