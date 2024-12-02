Sri Lankan Tamil repatriates in AP face uncertain future

VISAKHAPATNAM: The Sri Lankan repatriates of Indian origin, rehabilitated in the coffee plantations of Alluri Sitarama Raju district in the 1970s, continue to face challenges in securing a stable future. Despite inclusion in the State welfare schemes like pensions and ration, the lack of land ownership right and difficulties in obtaining caste certificates hinder their progress.

Resettled under the Sirimavo-Shastri Pact of 1964, later amended as the Sirimavo-Indira Gandhi Pact, these families were among the 5.25 lakh stateless Tamil-origin individuals granted Indian citizenship, and distributed across States for rehabilitation. Around 200 families were placed in the Agency areas of Andhra Pradesh, where they were initially resettled in the Forest Department quarters, and later handed over to the Andhra Pradesh Forest Development Corporation (APFDC) to work in coffee plantations.

Today, nearly 20 individuals from four families reside in Vangasara, while approximately 40 families live in Minumurulu and RV Nagar villages. Over the years, many repatriates have moved to Tamil Nadu or other States, citing dissatisfaction with low wages.

“We started with a daily wage of Rs 35 when we arrived here. Now, we earn Rs 320, but there is no security. If a family member cannot work in the plantations, we are asked to vacate our quarters,” said Kanaka Valli, a resident of Vangasara.

A major hurdle for the younger generation is the inability to get caste certificates due to issues with their surnames, which do not align with AP’s administrative system. Without these certificates, children face difficulties in changing schools, accessing reservation benefits in education, and applying for government jobs.