Tirupati, Rajamahendravaram get direct flights to Mumbai

TIRUPATI/RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: In a major boost to regional air connectivity, IndiGo Airlines has launched new direct flight services connecting Mumbai to Tirupati and Rajamahendravaram.

These additions aim to enhance convenience for pilgrims, business travellers, and tourists, linking major metros with prominent regional destinations.

IndiGo’s new direct flight service between Tirupati and Mumbai has been welcomed as a milestone in the city’s aviation growth. Known for its iconic Lord Venkateswara temple, Tirupati now enjoys daily air connectivity with India’s financial capital, offering added convenience to pilgrims and business travelers.

The flight departs Mumbai at 5.30 am and lands in Tirupati at 7.15 am, with the return flight leaving Tirupati at 7.45 am.

According to Tirupati Airport Director Srinivas Rao Manne, the service strengthens the city’s position on the national aviation map. “This route connects Tirupati with another major metro, boosting tourism and business opportunities in the region,” he said.

IndiGo has also commenced direct Airbus services between Rajamahendravaram and Mumbai, further enhancing air travel options for the Godavari region. The first flight departed Mumbai at 4.50 am, reaching Rajamahendravaram at 6.45 am, and returned to Mumbai at 7.15 am, arriving at 9.05 am.

Rajamahendravaram Airport Director S Gnaneswara Rao highlighted the positive response to the service, with 172 passengers arriving on the inaugural flight and 120 boarding the return leg.

The airline is also set to launch Rajamahendravaram-New Delhi services on December 12, adding another key metro to the region’s network. The New Delhi flight will leave at 7.30 am, arriving in Rajamahendravaram at 9.45 am, and return at 10.30 am, reaching New Delhi by 1 pm.