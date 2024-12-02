Union Minister promises support to textile sector in Guntur, including 50% subsidy and park revitalisation plans

GUNTUR: Union Minister of State for Rural Development and Communications, Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar, has assured textile manufacturers of addressing their challenges, including the development of a textile park and securing a 50% subsidy through the Central government. He pledged to take up the matter with Union Minister of Textiles Giriraj Singh.

Chandra Sekhar, accompanied by local MP Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu and MLA Prathipati Pullarao, visited the textile park at Gopalavaripalem near Chilakaluripet in Palnadu district recently. During their visit, they reviewed the current state of the park and explored measures to revitalise the textile sector.

Highlighting the ongoing ginning, spinning, and fabric production operations, the Union Minister emphasised the importance of bolstering output and job opportunities by offering a 50% subsidy to encourage greater participation in textile production. He noted that the park’s output is currently operating at just 50% of its potential.

Addressing the concerns of local cotton farmers, Chandra Sekhar acknowledged their struggles with inadequate irrigation facilities. He stressed the need for providing quality seeds and fertilisers to improve crop yields, which would directly benefit the availability of raw materials for the textile industry.

It may be recalled that in 2014, the Union government announced the establishment of multiple textile parks nationwide, allocating two such parks to the State. Local industrialists proposed to set up 61 units in the park, including five weaving processing units, 54 weaving units, and two garment manufacturing units. A 30% capital subsidy was also declared by the Centre to support the initiative.

The park was envisioned to stimulate industrial growth and generate direct and indirect employment for 6,000 people. However, despite these plans, progress has been slow. Rising costs have limited development, with only nine units currently operational, employing just 400 workers. Local stakeholders are optimistic that the promised measures, including subsidies and improved farming support, will expedite the park’s full-scale operation.