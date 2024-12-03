Andhra Pradesh and Telangana officials meet to resolve bifurcation issues

VIJAYAWADA: Senior officials from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana convened in Mangalagiri on Monday evening to discuss the division of assets listed under Schedule 9 and 10 of the AP State Reorganisation Act. This high-level meeting, the first of its kind held in Andhra Pradesh, followed the July talks between the Chief Ministers of the two Telugu states aimed at fostering cooperation and resolving long-pending issues.

The meeting brought together key representatives from both States. Andhra Pradesh was represented by Chief Secretary Neerabh Kumar Prasad, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister M Ravi Chandra, and Principal Finance Secretary Peeyush Kumar. Telangana’s delegation included Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari, Special Chief Secretary (Finance & SR) K Rama Krishna Rao, and Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister V Seshadri. Senior officials from various departments also participated.

The discussions focused on 15 unresolved bilateral issues that have lingered since the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh in 2014. Officials reviewed the current status of these issues, taking stock of the positions held by both States. It was agreed that, despite the passage of 10 years, progress on resolving these disputes has been slow, necessitating an urgent and collaborative approach.

While unanimity was reached on the way forward for several issues, others require further examination. The top officials of both States underscored the importance of data reconciliation to ensure accuracy and fairness in addressing the pending matters.

To expedite the resolution process, the concerned departments from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana were instructed to reconcile their data fully and present their findings at the next meeting. The Officers Committee will also appraise their respective governments to guide further actions toward resolving the disputes.

The meeting highlighted a renewed commitment from both States to address the challenges stemming from bifurcation, signaling hope for a collaborative and conclusive resolution of long-standing issues.