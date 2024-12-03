CM warns of strict action against MRP violations in liquor stores

VIJAYAWADA: In response to growing complaints about violations of Maximum Retail Price (MRP) rules, Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu has issued a stern warning to liquor store licence holders, threatening stringent penalties for non-compliance with the Andhra Pradesh Excise Act.

On Monday, Principal Secretary Mukesh Kumar Meena issued a Government Order (GO Ms No 278), announcing a fine of `5 lakh for first-time offenders caught violating MRP regulations. Repeat offenders will face the cancellation of their licences.

The government has expressed strong opposition to the continued existence of illegal belt shops. Under the new directive, those found selling liquor outside licensed premises, including belt shops, will face a `5 lakh fine for the first offence, with licence cancellation for subsequent violations.

The orders, issued under GO Ms. No. 12 by the Revenue (Excise-II) on January 8, 2018, will also apply to violations of Section 47(1) of the AP Excise Act, 1968, except in cases of MRP violations and the operation of belt shops. Offences committed by bar licence holders will be handled according to the provisions outlined in the Act.