ENC to hold operational demonstration in Visakhapatnam on January 4

VISAKHAPATNAM: The Eastern Naval Command (ENC) will continue its tradition of hosting an operational demonstration along the Visakhapatnam coast, with a special event scheduled for January 4, 2025, at RK Beach. Although the Navy Day celebrations this year have been moved to Golden Beach in Puri, Odisha, Visakhapatnam will witness its annual operational demonstration a month later.

Vice Admiral Rajesh Pendharkar, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, ENC, announced on Monday, "This is not to say that the people of Vizag will miss out on this annual activity. We will be conducting an additional operational demonstration off RK Beach on January 4, 2025." He further added that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has consented to be the chief guest for the event.

He stated that ENC units rescued over 270 stranded individuals and air-dropped more than three tonnes of relief material during the September floods in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

"In Tamil Nadu, the Navy provided critical aid during Cyclone Michaung in December 2023. Additionally, INS Bitra carried out search and rescue operations in Palk Bay following a sea collision involving an Indian fishing boat, while ENC teams located a missing Cessna aircraft over Chandil Dam in Jamshedpur in August 2024," he noted. He also highlighted various operations and humanitarian missions conducted by ENC in Kenya and Somalia.