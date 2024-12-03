Projects worth Rs 11k crore approved for Amaravati

VIJAYAWADA: The Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA), chaired by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, has approved tenders worth Rs 11,467 crore for various developmental projects in Amaravati during its 41st Authority Meeting. These projects aim to enhance infrastructure, prevent flooding, and provide essential facilities for residents and government employees.

Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Minister Ponguru Narayana briefed the media about the key decisions made during the meeting. Key approvals include construction of trunk roads spanning 360 km of roads at a cost of Rs 2,498 crore.

As part of the flood preventive measures, the CRDA approved plans to construct reservoirs for Pala Vagu, Kondaveeti Vagu, and the Gravity Canal with an estimate of Rs 1,585 crore. The development authority will also take up construction of residential complexes for gazetted and non-gazetted officers, Class-IV staff, and All India Service (AIS) officers at Rs 3,523 crore.

Basic amenities will be provided in the returnable layouts on farmers’ lands with Rs 3,859 crore. Tenders for these works will be issued immediately, with construction slated to begin in January. The Chief Minister emphasised adherence to international standards for projects, including underground drainage, streetlights, and water supply systems, the MAUD minister added.

Tenders for designs of five iconic towers, the Assembly, and High Court buildings have already been called. The construction tenders for these iconic structures will be floated by the end of December.

On the occasion, Minister Narayana lambasted the previous administration for creating hurdles for Amaravati’s development. He stated that the “false claim of three capitals” had derailed the city’s progress, causing financial and infrastructural setbacks. He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to completing Amaravati within three years, fulfilling the promise made to the State’s five crore citizens.