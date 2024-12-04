Andhra Cabinet’s nod to IT, textile, maritime & tourism policies

VIJAYAWADA: The State Cabinet, which met on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, approved the IT and Global Competitive Centres Policy 4.0, AP Textile, Apparel and Garments Policy, AP Maritime Policy, and AP Tourism (Amendments) Policy.
The Cabinet ratified the APCRDA’s decision to invite tenders for the stalled infrastructure development works estimated to be over Rs 11,471 crore in the Capital Amaravati.
Briefing the media of Cabinet decisions, Minister for Information and Public Relations Kolusu Parthasarathy said the main objective of the IT policy is to make Andhra Pradesh the next destination for IT in the country. “Under the Information Technology and Global Competitive Centres Policy 4.0 2024-29, remote, hybrid and coworking spaces will be developed. Incentives will be given to coworking and neighbourhood space developers based on certain criteria,” he explained.
Highlighting Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s vision of ‘One Family, One Entrepreneur’, he said, “The IT policy has been adopted to provide employment to the youth and improve the economic condition of the State. It will certainly help promote every graduate to the global level, besides ensuring lucrative salaries.”
The AP Apparel and Textile Policy 4.0 2024-29 is aimed to attract Rs 10,000 crore investments, besides creating two lakh jobs in the next five years. Five textile parks under the Public Private Partnership (PPP) mode will be set up across the State. “During the next five years, $1 billion textile exports have been targeted,” he elaborated.
The Maritime Policy has been formulated to develop Andhra Pradesh as a port-centric economy taking advantage of its 975 km long coastline. Efforts are also being made to encourage the shipbuilding industry. The Chief Minister is holding discussions with the Prime Minister for the establishment of a mega shipyard in the State, he said.
Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister P Narayana said with no action on the Capital Amaravati project by the previous YSRCP regime for five years, not only the works got stalled causing huge damage to the structures already built, but also the estimated cost of the project increased significantly.
“The Cabinet has approved the APCRDA’s decision of cancelling the previous tenders, and invite fresh tenders. The damage incurred to the works has been estimated at Rs 286.78 crore. As there is GST now, there will be an additional cost of 452.35 crore. The estimated cost of 360 km long trunk roads has gone up by Rs 460 crore,” he explained.
The works in Amaravati include construction of administrative towers, Assembly building and High Court complex, for which tenders will be invited by the end of this month. The budget estimate at that time for the construction of these structures was Rs 41,000 crore, which has now gone up by 30%, he added.
Other key decisions
The Andhra Pradesh Sustainable Electric Mobility Policy 4.0 has been okayed. The policy has been envisaged to attract Rs 30,000 crore investments, and create 60,000 employment opportunities
Cabinet’s nod to adjust the cost of the water supply projects in Uddanam in Srikakulam, Pulivendula in Kadap and Dhone in Kurnool
Consent to continue the Pradhan Mantri Gramin Awas Yojana and the Pradhan Mantri Janjati Adivasi Nyaya Maha Abhiyan with the existing unit costs
The new tourism policy aims to take the State to the top position in the tourism sector besides attracting large-scale investments
Nod to implement Real-time Governance 4.0
December 15 to be observed as the Self-Dedication Day marking the death anniversary of Amarajeevi Potti Sriramulu