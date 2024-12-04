Andhra Cabinet’s nod to IT, textile, maritime & tourism policies

VIJAYAWADA: The State Cabinet, which met on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, approved the IT and Global Competitive Centres Policy 4.0, AP Textile, Apparel and Garments Policy, AP Maritime Policy, and AP Tourism (Amendments) Policy.

The Cabinet ratified the APCRDA’s decision to invite tenders for the stalled infrastructure development works estimated to be over Rs 11,471 crore in the Capital Amaravati.

Briefing the media of Cabinet decisions, Minister for Information and Public Relations Kolusu Parthasarathy said the main objective of the IT policy is to make Andhra Pradesh the next destination for IT in the country. “Under the Information Technology and Global Competitive Centres Policy 4.0 2024-29, remote, hybrid and coworking spaces will be developed. Incentives will be given to coworking and neighbourhood space developers based on certain criteria,” he explained.

Highlighting Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s vision of ‘One Family, One Entrepreneur’, he said, “The IT policy has been adopted to provide employment to the youth and improve the economic condition of the State. It will certainly help promote every graduate to the global level, besides ensuring lucrative salaries.”

The AP Apparel and Textile Policy 4.0 2024-29 is aimed to attract Rs 10,000 crore investments, besides creating two lakh jobs in the next five years. Five textile parks under the Public Private Partnership (PPP) mode will be set up across the State. “During the next five years, $1 billion textile exports have been targeted,” he elaborated.

The Maritime Policy has been formulated to develop Andhra Pradesh as a port-centric economy taking advantage of its 975 km long coastline. Efforts are also being made to encourage the shipbuilding industry. The Chief Minister is holding discussions with the Prime Minister for the establishment of a mega shipyard in the State, he said.