Andhra gears up for mega parent-teacher meeting on December 7

VIJAYAWADA: The School Education Department, led by HRD and IT Minister N Lokesh, will host a statewide Mega Parent-Teacher Meeting (Mega PTM) on December 7. The event, one of the largest of its kind in India, will take place simultaneously across 45,000 government schools, involving approximately 1 crore participants, including 36 lakh students and their parents.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, along with Lokesh, will attend the PTM at Bapatla Municipal High School. Following this, Lokesh is expected to take part at a school in Visakhapatnam. Lokesh urged all stakeholders, from local leaders to MPs, to attend their nearest school’s PTM and called on parents to actively participate in this event. In an open letter, he emphasised the importance of parental involvement in education, aligning with AP’s vision of becoming developed by 2047.

Students have written personal invitations to their parents, supported by invitations from Lokesh to alumni and NGOs. The Mega PTM aims to enhance communication between parents and teachers, strengthening educational standards in line with the Right to Education Act (2009) and the National Education Policy (2020).

The meeting will provide a platform for parents to understand their children’s academic performance, behaviour, and social development.

Teachers will discuss individual progress and seek parental cooperation in nurturing student potential. Feedback from parents will be collected to address school facilities and guide future educational reforms.

After the meetings, attendees will share a meal as part of the ‘Dokka Seethamma Mid-Day Meal’ programme.

School Education Commissioner V Vijayaramaraju said, “This initiative reflects our dedication to strengthening the bond between schools and families.”