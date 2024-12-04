Andhra government sets up committee on CCTV surveillance

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has constituted a committee of officials from different verticals for CCTV surveillance.

The Principal Secretary of Department of Real Time Governance will be the chairman of the committee, and Principal Secretaries of Home, ITE&C, TR&B, Industries and Commerce, I&I, MAUD, Endowments, Additional DGP (Law and Order), IGP (Home), Collectors of all districts, CEO of RTGS and APSFL Managing Director will be members, CEO of RTGS will act as member convener.

The committee's primary responsibilities include overseeing the installation, functionality, enhancement and maintenance of CCTV cameras across the State. Developing protocols for data access, footage review and privacy protection, reviewing and improving surveillance strategies as necessary, reviewing and recommending the way forward for the integration of private CCTV cameras in the Stats, review and recommending the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for the integration of various CCTV cameras owned by multiple departments of government, develop new use cases.