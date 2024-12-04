Andhra Pradesh’s innovative methods to educate children with special needs applauded

VIJAYAWADA: Samagra Shiksha State Project Director B Srinivasa Rao received the National Award for providing exceptional services to children of special needs.

During a function held at Vigyan Bhavan in New Delhi on Tuesday to mark the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, President Droupadi Murmu presented the award to Rao for the State’s innovative, digitally accessible pedagogy, digital festivals, and inclusive yoga initiatives. This is the first time a State has received such an award.

Unlike the conventional methods used for special education globally, the State has adopted a fully-digital approach, categorising children with special needs into two groups -- mobility-challenged children and children with learning differences. The State uses tailor-made digital pedagogy to educate children according to their needs.

Department of School Education Secretary Kona Sasidhar and Director Vijayaramaraju V congratulated Srinivasa Rao and the Inclusive Education division.