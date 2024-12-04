‘Customs committed to supporting lawful trade’ says Commissioner Sadhu Narasimha Reddy

VIJAYAWADA: Following Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan’s inspection of Kakinada port, Sadhu Narasimha Reddy, Commissioner of Customs, Customs Commissionerate (Preventive), Vijayawada, convened a meeting with all stakeholders at the Kakinada Custom House to address concerns and enhance collaboration.

The Commissioner reassured stakeholders of Customs’ commitment to supporting lawful trade and resolving issues efficiently. Members of the trade raised concerns about the newly implemented Sea Cargo Manifest and Transhipment Regulations (SCMTR) and technical challenges related to the CBLMS portal. In response, the Commissioner promised a training session on SCMTR and assured that technical issues with the CBLMS portal will be forwarded to the concerned team for swift resolution.

The issue of PDS rice export was also a focal point of the discussion. The Commissioner clarified that Customs’ role begins only after rice enters the Customs-notified area at Anchorage Port. Customs does not verify the origin or procurement of rice.