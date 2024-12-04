FIR booked against YSRCP leaders, others over KSPL share sale

VIJAYAWADA: APCID, based on a complaint from Karnati Venkateswara Rao of KVR Group, a shareholder in Kakinada Seaports Limited (KSPL), registered a case against Y Vikranth Reddy, son of YSRC MP YV Subba Reddy, another YSRC MP V Vijayasai Reddy, his son-in-law Sarath Chandra Reddy, PKF Sridhar and Santhanam LLP and Aurobindo Realty and Infrastructure Pvt Ltd, its directors and others for fraudulently acquiring KSPL shares of KVR Group.

The case was registered on Monday evening under Sections 5O6, 3A4, 42O, lO9, 467, 12O(B) R/w 34 of IPC and section 111 of BNS 2023.

The original FIR along with the complainant’s report and enclosures were submitted to the IInd Additional Judicial First Class Magistrate Court, Kakinada, and a copy of the FIR along with the complainant’s report and enclosures was sent to CID DSP G Srinivas.

As per the FIR, the complainant has stated that after YS Jagan Mohan Reddy became Chief Minister in 2019, a special audit was ordered into KSPL though everything was in order.

After the special audit by PKF Sridhar and Santhanam LLP, a forensic audit by KROLL India was also held.