Migrant workers from Andhra stranded in Saudi Arabia seek help

VIJAYAWADA: Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu has assured all possible assistance to bring back 16 migrant workers from Srikakulam district who are stranded in Saudi Arabia.

The workers’ family members, hailing from Itchapuram, Kanchili, Sompeta, Vajrapukotturu, and Nandigam mandals, approached the Minister seeking help. Ram Mohan Naidu spoke to some of the stranded workers over the phone and assured them of safe repatriation.

The workers alleged they were duped by an agent who promised good salaries and proper living conditions. However, they have not been paid for two months and are now being asked to pay the company to be relieved.

Minister for MSME, SERP, and NRI Relations Kondapalli Srinivas also intervened, directing the district collector to coordinate with APNRT (Andhra Pradesh Non-Resident Telugu Society) representatives and the Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia for the workers’ safe return. Speaking to TNIE over the phone, Pothala Venkateswararao, a stranded worker from Bellupada village in Itchapuram mandal, said, “I paid Rs 1.2 lakh to an agent in Uddanam region for a welding job at Komban Company in Saudi Arabia. They promised good salaries, nutritious food, and hygienic accommodation. However, for two months, we have not received any pay, and the company is now asking us to pay money without giving a reason. We came here for livelihood as there are no jobs in our district.”

Venkateswararao added that their families informed the authorities about their plight, and Naidu has promised to expedite their repatriation.

Ram Mohan Naidu meets External Affairs Minister

Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday and submitted a representation seeking the safe repatriation of migrant workers stranded in Saudi