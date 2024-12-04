Multi-disciplinary panel set up to look into PDS rice smuggling at Andhra's Kakinada

KAKINADA: A multi-disciplinary committee has been formed to look into the details of rice cargo loaded on Stella L Panama vessel at the Deepwater Port.

District Collector Shanmohan Sagili, along with Superintendent of Police Vikrant Patil, told the media here on Tuesday that the committee will comprise officials from revenue, police, customs, civil supplies and port, and will be responsible for ascertaining whether the rice has been illegally obtained or recycled from the Public Distribution System (PDS).

The Collector announced that they will undertake a thorough inspection of all the rice onboard the ship, and also determine the source of cargo. The multi-disciplinary panel will take samples, and relevant documents, besides focusing on the entire supply chain of rice.

This includes investigating, which exporter provided the rice, which mills were involved in the supply, and the related bills and truck sheets from the godown to the vessel. The committee’s comprehensive approach will ensure that all aspects of the rice journey are closely examined, and potential issues are addressed, he informed.

The Collector and Kakinada RDO inspected Stella L vessel at the Deepwater Port on November 27, and found PDS rice onboard. After that a thorough verification process has been launched to determine if this rice had been previously seized and released on bank guarantee or obtained from PDS. He further said additional measures are being taken to strengthen check posts in Kakinada, and prevent any discrepancies in ration rice distribution.

The Collector said standard operating procedures (SOPs) will be developed at the State level to regulate the inspection process of rice entering the Kakinada port from districts. He urged the people to inform him on phone No. 7993332244 if they come across any such incidents of illegal transportation of PDS rice.