NGT takes suo motu cognisance of decline in mangrove cover in Vizag

VISAKHAPATNAM: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has taken suo motu cognisance of a report published in The New Indian Express on June 25, 2024, highlighting the alarming decline in mangrove stretches in Visakhapatnam due to urbanisation and industrial expansion.
The article, titled “Rapid urbanisation takes toll on Mangroves in Vizag,” described how extensive mangrove ecosystems in the city have been reduced to scattered patches, threatened by ongoing development.
In response, the NGT’s Principal Bench in Delhi issued notices to the Ministry of Environment, Forest & Climate Change, the Andhra Pradesh Coastal Zone Management Authority (APCZMA), and the District Magistrate of Visakhapatnam on July 23, 2024.
The tribunal noted potential violations of the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986; the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) Rules, 1991; and the Forest (Conservation) Act, 1980.
Following this, the Visakhapatnam District Collector, through proceedings dated August 14, 2024, constituted a committee to investigate the issue. Headed by the District Forest Officer, the committee included representatives from the Revenue Department, GVMC, VMRDA, Fisheries Department, Irrigation Department, and the Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board (APPCB). A joint survey conducted on August 23 and 24 identified critical issues, including debris filling and coal stacking near mangrove areas, notably at the Meghadrigedda drain and the Gosthani river mouth near Bheemili.
The committee proposed key measures such as reforestation, removal of invasive species like Prosopis juliflora, and collaboration with local communities and NGOs for restoration. It also recommended strict regulation of urban and industrial expansion, buffer zones to prevent encroachment, and awareness campaigns on the ecological importance of mangroves.
Further, it strongly recommended Visakhapatnam Port Authority (VPA) to comply with the provisions of the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986, the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) Rules, 1991, and the Forest (Conservation) Act, 1980. It requested the NGT to direct relevant authorities to ensure the timely implementation of these recommendations.
In its November 27 hearing, the NGT’s Southern Bench directed the inclusion of the VPA chairperson as a respondent. It was observed that while reports by the Joint Committee, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF), and District Collector suggested remedial steps, they lacked details on the extent of damage.
The tribunal instructed the submission of an additional report detailing the damage, required restoration measures, and estimated costs. The case is scheduled for its next hearing on January 31, 2025.