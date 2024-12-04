NGT takes suo motu cognisance of decline in mangrove cover in Vizag

VISAKHAPATNAM: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has taken suo motu cognisance of a report published in The New Indian Express on June 25, 2024, highlighting the alarming decline in mangrove stretches in Visakhapatnam due to urbanisation and industrial expansion.

The article, titled “Rapid urbanisation takes toll on Mangroves in Vizag,” described how extensive mangrove ecosystems in the city have been reduced to scattered patches, threatened by ongoing development.

In response, the NGT’s Principal Bench in Delhi issued notices to the Ministry of Environment, Forest & Climate Change, the Andhra Pradesh Coastal Zone Management Authority (APCZMA), and the District Magistrate of Visakhapatnam on July 23, 2024.

The tribunal noted potential violations of the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986; the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) Rules, 1991; and the Forest (Conservation) Act, 1980.