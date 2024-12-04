‘Revenue Sadassulu’ will focus on encroachments says Minister Anagani Satya

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has already enacted the Land Grabbers (Prevention) Act 2024 and land grabbers will be dealt with an iron fist, said Revenue Minister Anagani Satya Prasad.

He said emphasis will be laid on land encroachments in ‘Revenue Sadassulu’ commencing on December 6. About 10,000 complaints related to land encroachments have been received by the NDA government. “In Revenue Sadassulu to be held in 17,040 villages, all these issues will be addressed. Special teams with revenue officials at various levels are being formed to ensure the success of the meetings,” he said.

Revenue Sadassulu will be conducted with the primary objective of resolving issues pertaining to land at the village level. A team of officials belonging to relevant departments shall visit each and every revenue village and obtain representations from all the persons having land-related issues with specific reference to those affected by land grabbing related to Freehold and Sec 22A with proper and advanced communication, he explained.

Revenue Sadassus should be completed by January 8, 2025. Redressal of the issues with orders are to be completed in another 45 days, he said.