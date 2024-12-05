10-member panel begins rice inspection on ship in Andhra

KAKINADA: Authorities have initiated the identification of PDS (Public Distribution System) rice among the bags loaded onto the vessel Stella L Panama, currently anchored at Kakinada Deep Water Port.
This follows a visit by Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, after which the State government has intensified efforts to curb smuggling of PDS rice, meant to feed the poor. According to officials, 38,000 metric tonnes of rice had been loaded onto the ship since its arrival at the port a week before Pawan Kalyan’s visit to Kakinada.
On Wednesday, samples were collected from the rice bags to distinguish PDS rice, and find out those involved in its illegal export. Civil Supplies Department officials stated that each bag weighs 50 kg, and samples need to be collected from 20 bags per tonne. With around 8 lakh bags loaded, this process is expected to take considerable time.
Typically, 3 to 5 samples are taken from each bag for testing by technicians. However, a Civil Supplies official mentioned that modern technology could expedite the process by identifying PDS rice directly, especially since it is mixed with fortified rice in these bags.
When contacted by TNIE, Kakinada District Collector Shan Mohan Sagili declined to provide a specific timeline for the sampling and testing process or the duration the vessel would remain anchored.
Experts estimate the procedure may take 7-10 days. However, ongoing loading operations of other materials ensure minimal loss for the vessel operator apart from additional expenses for loading and unloading. According to Port Officer Dharma Sastha, the loading of other export materials onto the vessel is going on and is expected to take approximately 10 more days.
A 10-member multi-disciplinary committee was appointed, comprising officials from various departments, including Revenue, Police, Customs, Civil Supplies and Port Authorities.
It includes Pithapuram tahsildar PVV Gopala Krishna, Revenue Inspector V Venkateswara Rao, Civil Supplies Deputy tahsildar M Vijay Kumar, technical assistants T Satya Raj and P Naga Prasad, Sub-Inspectors MVV Ravindranadh and SK Jhani Basha, Port Conservators MV Prasad and R Venkateswara Rao, and Customs Superintendent P Sridhar. The committee oversees sample collection, testing and identification of PDS rice.
Shan Mohan inspected the vessel on November 27 following a tip-off, and found that 650 metric tonnes of seized PDS rice, which was released on a bank guarantee, were loaded along with other rice bags.
On November 28, Pawan Kalyan and Civil Supplies Minister Nadendla Manohar inspected the port, and questioned why the ship had not been seized. Following unrelated responses from District Supply Officer MV Prasad, he was surrendered to the Civil Supplies Commissionerate.