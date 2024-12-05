10-member panel begins rice inspection on ship in Andhra

KAKINADA: Authorities have initiated the identification of PDS (Public Distribution System) rice among the bags loaded onto the vessel Stella L Panama, currently anchored at Kakinada Deep Water Port.

This follows a visit by Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, after which the State government has intensified efforts to curb smuggling of PDS rice, meant to feed the poor. According to officials, 38,000 metric tonnes of rice had been loaded onto the ship since its arrival at the port a week before Pawan Kalyan’s visit to Kakinada.

On Wednesday, samples were collected from the rice bags to distinguish PDS rice, and find out those involved in its illegal export. Civil Supplies Department officials stated that each bag weighs 50 kg, and samples need to be collected from 20 bags per tonne. With around 8 lakh bags loaded, this process is expected to take considerable time.

Typically, 3 to 5 samples are taken from each bag for testing by technicians. However, a Civil Supplies official mentioned that modern technology could expedite the process by identifying PDS rice directly, especially since it is mixed with fortified rice in these bags.

When contacted by TNIE, Kakinada District Collector Shan Mohan Sagili declined to provide a specific timeline for the sampling and testing process or the duration the vessel would remain anchored.