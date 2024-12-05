Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu vows to chalk out plan to tackle ‘forceful acquisitions’

VIJAYAWADA: Taking serious note of the alleged forceful acquisition of assets and shares in companies by mafia gangs, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu revealed that the State government will study laws in Maharashtra which address such issues.

In an informal interaction with newsmen at the NTR Bhavan (TDP headquarters) on Wednesday, Naidu expressed his dismay over the rising trend of corporate crimes and alarming rise in incidents of extortion. The State government is chalking out strong laws to tackle this menace, the Chief Minister said, asserting that it is the State government’s responsibility to bring such criminals to book and ensure justice for victims.

He mentioned that he had enquired officials about the forceful acquisition of shares in KSPL (Kakinada Seaports Limited), and KSEZ (Kakinada Special Economic Zone) and sought to know if it could be brought under the ambit of the AP Land Grabbing (Prevention) Bill 2024.

It is pertinent to note that the Crime Investigation Department (APCID), based on a complaint filed by Karnati Venkateswara Rao of KVR Group, a shareholder in Kakinada Seaports Limited (KSPL), registered a case against Y Vikranth Reddy, son of YSRC MP YV Subba Reddy, another YSRC MP V Vijayasai Reddy, his son-in-law Sarath Chandra Reddy, PKF Sridhar and Santhanam LLP and Aurobindo Realty and Infrastructure Pvt Ltd, its directors and others for fraudulently acquiring KSPL shares of KVR Group.

Commenting on the nature of land transactions after 2019, the Chief Minister promised that genuine deals will not be affected and clarity on the matter would emerge during Revenue Sadassulu scheduled to commence on December 6.