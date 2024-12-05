Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu vows to chalk out plan to tackle ‘forceful acquisitions’

VIJAYAWADA: Taking serious note of the alleged forceful acquisition of assets and shares in companies by mafia gangs, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu revealed that the State government will study laws in Maharashtra which address such issues.
In an informal interaction with newsmen at the NTR Bhavan (TDP headquarters) on Wednesday, Naidu expressed his dismay over the rising trend of corporate crimes and alarming rise in incidents of extortion. The State government is chalking out strong laws to tackle this menace, the Chief Minister said, asserting that it is the State government’s responsibility to bring such criminals to book and ensure justice for victims.
He mentioned that he had enquired officials about the forceful acquisition of shares in KSPL (Kakinada Seaports Limited), and KSEZ (Kakinada Special Economic Zone) and sought to know if it could be brought under the ambit of the AP Land Grabbing (Prevention) Bill 2024.
It is pertinent to note that the Crime Investigation Department (APCID), based on a complaint filed by Karnati Venkateswara Rao of KVR Group, a shareholder in Kakinada Seaports Limited (KSPL), registered a case against Y Vikranth Reddy, son of YSRC MP YV Subba Reddy, another YSRC MP V Vijayasai Reddy, his son-in-law Sarath Chandra Reddy, PKF Sridhar and Santhanam LLP and Aurobindo Realty and Infrastructure Pvt Ltd, its directors and others for fraudulently acquiring KSPL shares of KVR Group.
Commenting on the nature of land transactions after 2019, the Chief Minister promised that genuine deals will not be affected and clarity on the matter would emerge during Revenue Sadassulu scheduled to commence on December 6.
Victims apprise CM of YSRC leaders’ cheating
Earlier in the day, several people met the Chief Minister and reportedly apprised him on how they were cheated by YSRCP leaders. They requested him to order an inquiry and take action against those who deceived them. In response, Naidu promised to order a detailed probe into the matter.
Karempudi Abhiram of Gollapudi complained to the Chief Minister that YSRCP MLC Talasila Raghuram, with the help of local Assistant Commissioner of Police Hanmantha Rao and police inspector Ravindra, threatened him with dire consequences and forcibly took over his properties worth over Rs 10 crore. Abhiram alleged that YSRCP leaders harassed him and foisted false cases against him as his father had filed a nomination to contest the MPTC elections. Abhiram said his father died of a stroke and further sought an inquiry against Talasila Raghuram.
G Madhu of Chandragiri in Penugonda mandal of Sri Sathya Sai district told Naidu that his properties were forcibly occupied by former minister N Sankara Narayana. Though he approached the local police with evidence, the officers, including Inspector Srihari, and Sub-Inspector Basha, filed cases against him and threatened him and his family members with dire consequences, if they approach the police with similar complaints against the then minister, Madhu explained.
Besides losing Rs 38 lakh cash and other land documents, Madhu said he and his wife were detained in a police station for four days.