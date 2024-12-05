Andhra CM’s Chandrababu Naidu own house to come up soon in Amaravati

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will have his own house in the capital city of Amaravati soon. His family has reportedly purchased five acres of land near the place earmarked for the Amaravati Government Complex and residences of judges and NGOs.

During an informal interaction with the media, Naidu said he is looking after the construction of the capital city Amaravati, while his family members are looking after the construction of the house, indirectly confirming that he will be owning a house in the State capital soon.”

However, he did not disclose any further details like the extent of the land, cost, etc.

Now, Naidu lives in a rented accommodation on Undavalli Karakatta on the banks of Krishna river, which belongs to Lingamaneni Ramesh. Naidu’s family besides the ancestral property in his native village of Naravaripalle in Chandragiri mandal of Tirupati district, also owns a house in Hyderabad.

According to sources, engineers are conducting soil tests in the plot, which was purchased from three farmers, who are brothers, and the land transactions were completed recently. The plot has roads on four sides and one of it being the seed access road. The location is very close to administrative buildings, which makes the movement of the Chief Minister very easy, and does not hinder traffic for long. In the plot, besides living quarters for Naidu and his family, there will be a garden and a few other buildings for security and other personnel, and space for parking.

In the past, Naidu faced criticism from the YSRC for not owning a house in the capital, and he hit back that when the time comes and the capital construction is on the right track, he too would have his house constructed in Amaravati.

With the capital city construction is set to commence in the first week of January, Naidu too will have his own house in Amaravati soon.