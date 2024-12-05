Andhra: IPS officer Sanjay suspended for fund misuse

VIJAYAWADA: The State government late Tuesday night issued orders suspending N Sanjay, former Additional Director General of CID, and former Director General of AP State Disaster Response and Fire Services.

The IPS officer was charged with irregularities in tender process in violation of GO No 94, failure in the evaluation of PQBs and technical eligibility criteria, and making payment of Rs 1,19,03,600 for the SC & ST awareness programme to Kritvyap Technologies Private Limited, Hyderabad. This incurred a mere Rs 3,10,000 expenditure with the support of the Agreement Concluding Authority for the entire workshop, which led to the embezzlement of government funds to the tune of Rs 1,15,93,600.

He was also charged with failure to get the workshop conducted through the contracting agency, instead, CID officials conducted the entire workshop. As per the orders, the IPS officer while working as DG, AP State Disaster Response and Fire Services, floated tenders and shortlisted Sauthrika Technologies & Infra Pvt Ltd, Prasadampadu, for a bid of Rs 2,29,61,000 for the supply of AGNI-NOC web portal and hardware, and entered into an agreement on February 15, 2023.

Sauthrika Technologies requested payment of Rs 59,93,000 on February 22, 2023 (Rs 30,68,000 for 50% of the development of AGNI-NOC web portal and mobile app, and Rs 29,25,000 for the supply of 150 tablets for AGNI App usage). Sanjay sanctioned the payment order, and cheques were issued to the vendor on the same day.

A technical committee was constituted to review the progress of AGNI portal development, and in its report on April 28, 2023, it stated that the project was far from being considered implemented with only 14% of the work completed by then, making it difficult to consider the app as having begun.