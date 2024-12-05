Andhra: Maths teacher found dead at school, murder suspected

KADAPA: A teacher at Kothapalli Zilla Parishad Urdu High School in Annamayya district, has been found dead under suspicious circumstances on Wednesday, with local authorities launching a full investigation into the incident.

The deceased, Ajias Ahmed (46) from Rayochoti, a mathematics teacher, was allegedly attacked by three Class IX students after reprimanding them for a fight. Eyewitnesses claim the students struck him on the chest, face, and back, and broke his glasses during the altercation.

It is suspected that the injuries sustained may have contributed to his death. However, the school principal, Shabbir Ahmed, suggested that the teacher died from a heart attack, which occurred while he was being transported to the hospital. Colleagues report that the teacher was feeling unwell after entering a Class IX classroom, where he was seen vomiting. They rushed him to a private hospital, where he was declared dead upon arrival. Despite the principal’s statement attributing the death to a heart attack, locals and teachers have raised doubts due to the visible injuries on Ajias’s face, urging authorities to probe further.

Meanwhile, wife of deceased, Raheemun, maintained that it was murder and not natural death. She complained to police that her husband had died after he was thrashed by three students and not due to a heart attack. Urban CI Chandrashekar confirmed the ongoing probe. Teachers’ unions demanded a detailed inquiry into the matter, stressing the need for clarity on whether the student altercation led to the teacher’s death. Rayachoti Education Officer, Subramanyam, said the principal’s report suggests Ajias began feeling unwell after reprimanding the students, leaving the classroom before collapsing.

Attempts to save him by transferring him to multiple hospitals were unsuccessful.