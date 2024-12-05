Andhra: Srisailam Devasthanam gets third EO in one month

KURNOOL: Srisaila Devasthanam has got a new Executive Officer, third in a span of one month, raising many eyebrows. M Srinivasa Rao from the Medical and Health Department was posted as the new EO on Tuesday.

His posting is in quick succession of transfer of two EOs. First, it was D Peddiraju, who was transferred, prompting the appointment of E Chandrasekhar Reddy, Assistant Commissioner of Endowments Department, as the incharge EO. Following this, SS Chandrasekhar Azad, Tirupati Regional Joint Commissioner of Endowments Department, temporarily took over additional responsibilities, further stirring uncertainties within the temple administration. He was now replaced by Srinivasa Rao, who is on one year deputation.

The quick succession of changes has led to a flurry of rumours speculating political influence, lapses in duty, the suitability of officials in posts or potential allegations against them. However, Endowments Commissioner S Satyanarayana told TNIE that there are no political pressure or allegations influencing these appointments. He emphasised that the changes were made in the best interests of the temple administration, and were unrelated to any improper conduct on the part of the officials involved.

He said Chandrasekhar Reddy was just an incharge, and then Azad was holding additional responsibilities while working as the Regional Joint Commissioner of Endowments. Now, Srinivasa was deputed as general transfer, he said. Vishwa Hindu Parishad State chief for special liaison wing T Prasad Reddy said an IAS officer should be appointed as the EO to bring reforms and streamline the administration on the lines of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD). Making a comparison between Srisailam and TTD, which oversees the administration of the famous Sri Venkateswara temple of Tirumala, he said the TTD has become a role model for temple administration in the country.