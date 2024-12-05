CM Chandrababu Naidu, Dy CM Pawan Kalyan to attend Sangeetha Neerajanam on Friday

VIJAYAWADA: Krishnaveni Sangeetha Neerajanam, a series of cultural programmes, will be organised at several venues in Vijayawada from December 6 to 8 to enthral the music lovers, said Tourism, Culture and Cinematography Minister Kandula Durgesh.

The three-day cultural event, organised by the Ministry of Culture and Sangeet Natak Akademi in collaboration with the Department of Culture, GoAP, aims to showcase India’s culture, history, hidden tourism destinations, local music and dance talent to the world.

Speaking at a press conference in Ghantasala Venkateswara Rao Government Music and Dance College, Durgesh revealed that Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Union Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, CM N Chandrababu Naidu, and Deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan will attend the inaugural event at Tummalapalli Kshetrayya Kalakshetram in Vijayawada.

The Minister highlighted the Union government’s allocation of Rs 177 crore to AP’s tourism sector under the Special Assistance for Capital Investment (SASK) scheme. Major projects include ‘Akhanda Godavari Project’, transforming the century-old Havelock Bridge into a tourist hub, development of Rajamahendravaram as a tourist destination by Godavari Pushkarams, boat rides, and water sports at a cost of Rs 99 crore. As part of the Gandikota Development Project, the government will construct resorts, cafeterias, and improve adventure tourism facilities, turning it into a tourist destination with infrastructure, Durgesh outlined.

Gummadi takes oath as new Nataka Academy Chairman

Gummadi Gopalakrishna took oath as the Chairman of the AP Nataka Academy. Durgesh praised Gummadi’s contributions to the Telugu drama field, describing him as a unique talent in contemporary drama and an exemplary singer.