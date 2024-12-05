Identify land for housing in UDAs: Minister P Narayana to officials

VIJAYAWADA: Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister (MAUD) P Narayana has directed officials to identify land within the limits of urban development authorities for housing projects.

The Minister held a review meeting on Wednesday with officials and chairpersons of Kurnool, Kadapa, and Anantapur-Hindupur Urban Development Authorities (UDAs).

The meeting, conducted via video conference from the Municipal Directorate, was attended by UDA Vice-Chairpersons, Kurnool Urban Development Authority Chairperson Somisetty Venkateswarlu, Municipal Commissioners, Municipal Administration Secretary Kannababu, Director Harinarayanan, Town Planning Director Vidyullatha, and Public Health Department Engineer-in-Chief Marianna.

Narayana emphasised prioritising Middle-Income Group (MIG) and High-Income Group (HIG) housing in urban areas. He instructed Joint Collectors, who also serve as UDA Vice-Chairpersons, to finalise suitable land by December-end and recommended studying housing models from other states for effective implementation.

Narayana underlined the importance of addressing essential infrastructure in municipalities, including garbage management, drinking water supply, drainage systems, stormwater drains, streetlights, and roads. He also urged officials to allocate funds efficiently for parks, layouts, and housing projects to maximise public benefits.

Acknowledging financial challenges, Narayana stressed resource mobilisation through affordable housing in areas identified for urban expansion, which, he said, would enhance public satisfaction and bolster the government’s reputation.

Joint Collectors presented land availability reports for the three UDAs during the review. Narayana highlighted that appointing district Joint Collectors as UDA Vice-Chairpersons has strengthened the functioning of urban authorities. Additionally, the Town Planning Director has been named the nodal officer for the UDAs.