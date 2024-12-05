Minister Lokesh promises swift action to solve public woes in Andhra

VIJAYAWADA: HRD and IT Minister N Lokesh reiterated the State government’s commitment to resolving public issues promptly, assuring citizens of full support during challenging times. Speaking at the 49th Praja Darbar held at his residence in Undavalli, the minister addressed grievances brought by people from across the State, promising immediate action.

Representatives of the AP State Housing Corporation Contract and Outsourcing Joint Action Committee requested the minister to acknowledge the long-standing contributions of workers in IT, managerial, engineering, inspection, and other roles who have served under the outsourcing system for 19 years.

A teacher, suspended during the YSRCP regime, appealed to Minister Lokesh to regularise his suspension period, restore his salary and allowances, and investigate corruption allegations in the Nadu-Nedu works scheme.

Farmers from the Reddy Ganapavaram Agency in Eluru district raised the issue of unpaid compensation for land acquired under the Chintalapudi Lift Irrigation Scheme. They highlighted that, despite a notification being issued seven years ago, they are yet to receive their dues.

Sanipaya villagers of Annamayya district brought attention to land disputes allegedly involving YSRCP leaders.