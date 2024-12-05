Ongole GGH became hub of child trafficking, says Andhra Pradesh Commission for Protection of Child Rights

ONGOLE: In a disturbing revelation, a case of child trafficking involving a newborn baby girl has come to light at Ongole Government General Hospital (GGH-RIMS). The incident came to public attention after the Ongole police intervention on Tuesday following a complaint by the baby’s parents.

In response, Battula Padmavathi, a member of the Andhra Pradesh Commission for Protection of Child Rights (APCPCR), expressed outrage over the incident. On Wednesday, she issued notices to the District Medical and Health Department, Women and Child Welfare Department, and police officials, demanding a detailed report on the case.

“This is a shocking and inhuman incident where newborns are being sold like commodities. It is deeply concerning that Ongole GGH has become a hub for such illegal activities,” Padmavathi told TNIE. “The APCPCR has taken suo-motu cognizance of the case and will ensure such practices are eradicated. We have ordered the concerned departments to submit an immediate report on the matter.”

According to police, a mother from Pallamalli village in Chimakurthy mandal gave birth to her fifth child, a baby girl, at Ongole-RIMS around 15 days ago. Coming from a financially struggling family with four daughters, the parents saw the newborn as an additional burden. When the baby girl fell ill two weeks ago, the parents took her to the hospital for treatment.