Revenue meets to focus on solving land disputes in Andhra

VIJAYAWADA: Ahead of ‘Revenue Sadassulu’ from December 6, Revenue Minister Anagani Satya Prasad held a video conference with district collectors and other officials on Wednesday, and took stock of arrangements made for the meetings.

Speaking to mediapersons, he said the unclaimed house sites issue would be seriously dealt with during Revenue Sadassulu, and whom those plots were allotted would be established.

“In the last five years, no efforts were made to resolve land disputes. Like never before, the number of land disputes has increased. To address all these issues, revenue meetings are being held in the State for 33 days with the entire revenue administration taking part in the exercise,” he said.

Anagani said several land disputes are related to assigned lands, dotted lands converted to freehold, and all these issues will be dealt with in depth during the meetings.

“We will also verify if the leased lands are being used for the intended purpose or not. In case of irregularities, action will be initiated. We will also see if normal lands were illegally added to the 22A list and in proven cases, justice will be done to the victims,” he explained. He also said Revenue Sadassulu will also focus on the issue of forcible acquisition of lands, and make efforts to address the issue.