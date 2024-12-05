Scientists flag flaws in probe report on gas leak in Andhra

VISAKHAPATNAM: A group of experts from Scientists for People, a not-for-profit organisation, has expressed strong criticism of the preliminary investigation report released by factory officials on the recent accident at Tagoor Labs in Anakapalle district.

In a letter, the scientists described the report as inadequate and pointed out scientific flaws, raising concern about the competence of officials responsible for industrial safety.

According to the factory officials’ report, the incident occurred on November 26, 2024, when a mixture of hydrochloric acid (HCl) and chloroform spilt from the vent of reactor GLR325 due to the rapid addition of HCl, which allegedly caused pressurisation of the reactor. However, the experts questioned this explanation, highlighting critical technical errors. They stated that HCl and chloroform do not mix or react to produce toxic gases. They further questioned how the reactor could pressurise in the absence of a reaction, why the vent was open, and how liquid could spill through an open vent.

The report also mentioned that the incident occurred during the ‘Stage III process’ of manufacturing Lamivudine, but the experts noted that Lamivudine is not an authorised product for Tagoor Labs. They questioned whether the company was engaged in ‘unauthorised production’, and pointed out inconsistencies, as HCl and chloroform are not typically used in the Lamivudine production process.

The experts also raised concern about the handling of the affected workers. “According to the report, nine workers complained of breathing difficulties nearly five hours after the incident, but were shifted to hospital only at 2 am, nine hours after exposure,” they said. The experts questioned the delay, asking how this could be termed an ‘immediate’ response.

Additionally, the report did not identify the toxic gas to which the workers were exposed or clarify the treatment provided. “The death of a worker on November 27 also remained unexplained, with the cause of death not identified in the report,” they said.

The experts urged immediate reforms to strengthen industrial safety mechanism.