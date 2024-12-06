188 villages in Andhra Pradesh covered under GWMR Scheme: Jal Shakti Minister

VIJAYAWADA: Union Jal Shakti Minister CR Patil, in a written reply to a query posed by MPs Kesineni Sivanath and D Prasada Rao in the Lok Sabha, said 188 villages in Andhra Pradesh are under the Groundwater Management and Regulation (GWMR) Scheme. This initiative includes continuous monitoring of groundwater levels and quality, alongside mapping 1.41 lakh sq km under the National Aquifer Mapping and Management Programme (NAQUIM).

The mapping has been completed, and findings have been shared with local authorities and representatives. Launched in 2007-08, the GWMR Scheme has achieved significant milestones. Groundwater use is now regulated at the assessment unit level with 736 out of 6,553 units classified as Over-Utilisation Areas under the Dynamic Groundwater Resource Assessment 2023.

The Central Ground Water Authority (CGWA) has taken stringent measures against unauthorised water use, imposing penalties in 5,568 cases, and collecting environmental compensation in 1,150 instances over the last three years.

Additionally, 195 check dams, 113 recharge shafts, and other water conservation structures have been constructed nationwide in the past five years. The GWMR Scheme will continue till 2026 with no immediate plans for extension, he added.